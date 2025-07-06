The Shropshire 'station house' with a royal pedigree heading for auction with £200k guide price

The station house at Yorton railway station, just north of Shrewsbury, was originally listed for sale in April last year, and remained unsold despite a price cut of £100k in January.

But, in a stroke of potential good news for anyone who may have felt the initial asking price of £465,000 was too steep, the property is now set to go under the hammer at the end of this month - with a guide of less than half of what was originally being asked.

The London and North Western Railway Station House was built in 1856 to serve Yorton railway station, and survived the extensive railway cuts of the 1960s, despite being threatened with the notorious Beeching axe.

The station house at Yorton railway station. The building is set to be auctioned off later this month (Pic: Halls)

Yorton remains in operation as a request stop on the Shrewsbury to Crewe line, a prospect likely to thrill train-spotting and commuting home-buyers alike - with the a train to Birmingham or London, via a change or two, about ten paces from the front door.

The new owners will also be inheriting a royal pedigree with the building, which witnessed several visits by Queen Mary in the early 1900's. Mary, consort of George V, used the station when travelling to see the Marquis of Cambridge at Shotton Hall, Harmer Hill.

The station house at Yorton (Picture: Halls)

The railway station it used to service still has links to Shrewsbury, Crewe and London, and Yorton is a short stroll away from the village of Clive, which boasts a primary school, doctors and an active village hub.

The station house at Yorton (Picture: Halls)

The historic property is described as "deceptively spacious", with two reception rooms, a dining room, kitchen, conservatory, utility room, bathroom and two bedrooms on the ground floor and two more on the first.

The station house at Yorton (Picture: Halls)

The listing agents suggest the first floor bedrooms could be used as separate accommodation, a granny annex or an Air B&B for railway enthusiasts.

It's full of character features too, including beamed ceilings, exposed brick and fireplaces.

Outside there's a private gated driveway with parking for several vehicles and a garden that's laid to lawn with several seating areas.

The property will be sold at auction in Shrewsbury on Friday, July 25, with further information available from auctioneers Halls Commercial.