Developers hoping to build 74-bed Newport care home next to A41 appeal after council threw out plans

Bromsgrove-based Barcroft Estates applied for planning permission to build the new 74-bed facility in October 2024.

Had it been approved, the home would have been built on a 0.77-hectare site next to the Premier Inn hotel and The Three Fishes pub off the A41 Newport Bypass.

The application stated the home would provide specialist care for the elderly, to meet the "continued demand" for the accommodation of "vulnerable older people requiring nursing and dementia care".

The care home would have been built of the A41 Newport Bypass. Photo: Google

Despite attracting the support of Newport Town Council, Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers rejected the application, calling the development an "undesirable encroachment onto an area of land designated as rural".

The council stated that the need the borough had for elderly care would not outweigh the harm caused by development in the rural area and that the developers had submitted insufficient evidence as to the availability of other sites.

The local authority also rules that the development would "result in significant adverse impact in terms of noise", specifically relating to the communal garden to the front of the development.

Now, Barcroft Estates Limited has launched an appeal against the decision with the Government Planning Inspectorate.

Statements will be due from all parties involved by August 6 before a hearing will be held. An inspector will then make a decision in the following months.