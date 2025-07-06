Bridgnorth pub requests permission for outside canopy

Shropshire Council has received an application for the White Lion on West Castle Street in the town.

The application states: "The building is operated as a pub with bed and breakfast accommodation provided on the premises.

"The applicant is proposing to erect a removable canopy structure, within the courtyard to provide shelter from the elements."

The building is listed but a statement submitted with the proposal states: "The impact of the new structure upon the existing is minimal to the extent that the building is firstly; a temporary free-standing structure, with no physical connection to the existing building, and secondly; not at all visible from the public highway."

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.