They will be at the Willow Globe at Llanwrthwl near Rhayader on Saturday, July 26 at 2pm and 7pm with their version of Richard 11.

It is a history of a world on the brink of tyranny, a history that questions who is responsible enough to rule, a history of a time not at all like our own!

Escape from today and into the history of Richard II, and audiences will not need to have seen Richard I to enjoy this performance

Who knows how the Mariners will manage to get confetti cannons and balloon boobs into this one but rest assured you won't leave disappointed.

There will be an interval during the performance and a bar and tea and cake will be available.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £7.50 for under 16’s and £37.50 for a family including two adults and two under 16’s.

To book tickets visit www.shakespearelink.org.uk, email info@shakespearelink.org.uk or call 01597 811487.