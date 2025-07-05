The film Mr Burton will be shown at a Kington cinema

Mr. Burton tells the true story of the relationship between Port Talbot schoolmaster Philip Burton and a wild young schoolboy called Richard Jenkins, the son of a wayward drunk. Richard dreamed of becoming an actor, but his ambitions were in danger of being derailed by a combination of family trouble, the pressure of war, and his own lack of discipline.

Mr. Burton recognized the raw talent in his pupil, becoming his tutor, strict taskmaster and eventually his adoptive father.

It will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on Saturday, July 19 at 7.30pm.

The film will run for 124 minutes and there will be an interval

Tickets are £6.50 and they are available by calling 07855 254590