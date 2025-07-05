M18: Family driving home from West Midlands make the most of being near ice cream van in standstill traffic

Hot and bothered motorists caught up in a motorway jam were able to cool off when they luckily found themselves stranded near an ice cream van.

Tony Randhawa, 32, was driving back home to Washington, Newcastle, on the M18 after a family get-together in Coventry, West Midlands, when the motorway came to a standstill.

He and his partner, Sonya Azam, 27, still had over 100 miles to go when they became stuck inside their red Volkswagen in scorching 30-degree heat due to an accident further up the road.

Tony with his ice creams on the M18.

That's when a couple of cars down he saw an ice cream van and decided to ask if he would be willing to open up shop.

To his delight the owner agreed and Tony bought two 99s for him and his partner for £5 to cool off in the heat.

The sales manager said: "It was the nicest ice cream I've ever had as well as the strangest.

"I had waited around five minutes inside the car and that's when I saw the van and thought this would be great if he would open up so I walked over and knocked on his window.

"He opened his window and I asked if I could have two 99s - to my shock the owner chuckled and agreed.

"He sold them to us on 'motorway prices' which was £5 for two - absolute bargain."

Tony and Sonya.

Tony recorded the bizarre incident which happened on June 29 and posted it onto his TikTok - @.tonyrandhawa - the video has over 200,000 views.

Tony said after he bought the ice cream other travellers stuck in the long queue went and bought one too.

He says at least 40 people enjoyed the frozen treat on the motorway side.

Tony said: "When I was walking back with the ice cream dripping down my hands, I could see people smiling and laughing.

"Next thing you know other people were getting out of their cars doing the same thing.

"It turned what was a stressful situation into a nice relaxed atmosphere - everyone was happy they could cool down.

"I went back and forth three times in total they were very tasty.

"There was one guy sat next to his car on a pull out chair - others were stood just getting some fresh air.

"It was a funny sight seeing people eating ice cream on a motorway."

After being stuck in traffic for over an hour it started moving again.

Tony said: "It made the inconvenience so much more enjoyable - I bet something like this will never happen again."