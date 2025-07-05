Fire service called to deal with incidents at Telford beauty spot

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent one crew from Wellington to Lawrence's Hill, at the Wrekin.

They were dispatched at around 10.18am today, Saturday, July 5, after reports of a fire in the open.

The crew discovered two areas of fire measuring around two square metres and used knapsacks, rakes, shovels and mathooks to deal with the incident.

The incident was declared finished at around 11.09am.