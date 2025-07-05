British Ironwork Centre revving up for Classic & Vintage Transport Festival - here's when it's taking place

The event will take place at the British Ironwork Centre, on the outskirts of Oswestry, on July 12.

It is the eighth time the centre has hosted the event - which offers a true celebration of the golden age of motoring.

Amy Ellis and Rhiannon Titley from The British Ironwork Centre.

A spokesman for the British Ironwork Centre, said excitement was building ahead of the festival.

He said: "Our 8th annual transport festival has over 400 classic and vintage vehicles set to exhibit, with a whole host of first time exhibitors, who have chosen the Ironworks as the place to showcase their treasures for the very first time.

"Prepare to see a rally of unique, rarely seen vehicles - including the much loved Ghostbusters car!"

The festival, which opens to the public at 9am, will provide a journey through time and a chance for visitors to share their passion for classic vehicles with fellow vintage lovers.

The spokesman added: "We are currently in talks with Bentley to be our special guest, to bring along their latest model for everyone to enjoy an up close and personal experience.

"Our ambition is to have representation from every car manufacturer at our festival, and although we have so many fantastic cars already signed up, we’re still missing a few manufacturers including McLaren, Ferrari and Aston Martin. If you or someone you know has one of these incredible cars, we’d love for you to get in touch.

"If you want to flaunt your gorgeous pride and joy to other like-minded petrol heads, there is still space to exhibit your car completely free of charge."

Exhibitors receive vouchers, VIP passes and a welcome gift in their exhibitor's package, as well as free entrance for themselves and the family.

For more information or to register a car visit The British Ironwork Centre website.