15 'sparkling' pictures capture Telford school's special night of celebration for 120 award winners
More than 120 students from Ercall Wood Academy in Telford have been presented with trophies on an evening of huge celebration.
Around 400 people, including students and their families, attended the first ‘Ercall Sparkle’ event, which was the culmination of a year-long challenge for students to demonstrate the academy’s key values - Empower, Respect and Aspire.
Among the 24 tasks set for the students were challenges to do something for someone less fortunate, help a family member or neighbour, carry out a random act of kindness, and take part in something which helps the community.
Mayor of Wellington, Councillor Reg Snell – a former Ercall Wood governor - handed out the trophies, describing the students’ achievements as an ‘absolutely marvellous’ demonstration of civic pride.
Principal Nick Murphy said: “When I first took on this role, I made a pledge that, whilst we push for academic rigour and drive standards in our classroom to work towards positive tangible outcomes for our children, we would also spend as much time, energy, effort and enthusiasm dedicating ourselves to the development of the character of the child.