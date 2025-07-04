Shropshire Lions prepare for a 'barking mad' canine carnival

Bridgnorth Lions are putting on the doggy day of fun on Sunday, July 20 at the town’s rugby club, with help from the town’s Severn Edge Vets who are sponsoring the event.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The idea being that this is a light-hearted event for the people of Bridgnorth to enjoy with the whole family.

“The ground will be open at 11am when coffees, teas and snacks will be available in the Clubhouse throughout the day.

“The entertainment will begin around 11.30am with a display by ‘Ready To Run’ offering doggy displays to entertain the crowd.

“This will be followed by competitions throughout the day that families can enter their dog in.”

He said the competitions will have prizes and categories range from cutest youngster, best golden oldie, waggiest tail, ‘best six legs’, and dogs that are most like their owners.

Meanwhile Paws for Thought will also be putting on demonstrations by their team of dogs.

“Competitions will continue through to 4pm allowing lots of time for entries to register,” added the Lions. “Any profit will be donated to the Charity ‘Pets as Therapy’.