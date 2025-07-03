People of three towns come together in Bridgnorth for twinning triennial

Every summer representatives from Bridgnorth meet up with people from Thiers in France and Schrobenhausen in Germany to spend time visiting the local attractions, showcasing the places of interest in each town; to better understand the cultural differences between the countries; and to rekindle old friendships and make new ones.

This year it was Bridgnorth’s turn to welcome European friends, and last weekend around 30 visitors from Thiers and Schrobenhausen arrived for a quick drink at Bridgnorth Rugby Club where they met up with their host families or were transported to their hotels.

Some gathered together for an Indian meal at the Himalayan Tandoori Restaurant, whilst others were well-looked-after by their hosts.

Fran Spice from the Bridgnorth Twinning Association said: "After a leisurely start, on Saturday morning everyone met up, once again, at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, being joined by other members of the Twinning Association for a superb brunch and a very entertaining song. It was fantastic to see so many people gathered together: some reminiscing about previous visits, others learning more about each other.

"In the afternoon, a trip was organised to either RAF Cosford or David Austin Roses. Both trips were much enjoyed by all. The highlight of David Austin Roses was the opportunity to visit the private garden which is not always open.

"Back to Bridgnorth Rugby Club in the evening for a traditional English three-course meal, which was absolutely delicious. This meal was shared by a further 40 members of the association. A great night, with great company. Certainly one to be remembered.

"Sunday morning involved a trip up St Leonard’s Church tower, offering magnificent views of Bridgnorth and the surrounding area basking in the beautiful sunshine. A guided tour of the town, including a visit round the Town Hall was provided for those who wanted it. Thank you to John and Jennie Hart for the Bridgnorth Civic Society for providing such a fascinating and informative tour.

"Sunday afternoon was spent at Dudmaston Hall. The National Trust staff warmly welcomed the party and provided a most interesting guided tour of the Hall. A whistle-stop trip round the gardens was made before returning to Bridgnorth for a visit to the Majestic Cinema.

"James Frizell, the manager of the Majestic [cinema] treated the group not only to a visit to the main screen explaining about the amazing art deco architecture, but also to a trip up to the projection room where the contrast between the old style enormous reels and the modern digital projector was astounding.

"The Mayor, David Cooper, hosted a delicious meal at the Viking Chef for the officials of the three towns, whilst others spent the evening with their host families."

She said "sadly, all good things come to an end" and on Monday after a lunch, laid on by Nicky Cooper, the chair of the association, the visitors returned home to Europe.

Fran added: "Many new friendships had been formed, many new memories had been made and plans were already being put in place for the trip to Schrobenhausen next summer."