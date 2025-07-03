Severn Trent urges residents to be 'mindful' of water usage as Severn Trent reservoir levels hit lowest point this year

The overall water level at reservoirs in Severn Trent Water's region fell further to 71.1 per cent on Monday (June 30) amid continued warm and dry weather.

The figure is the lowest of the year so far and since September 23 last year when overall capacity stood at 69.7 per cent that was also the lowest level in 2024.

The latest recording is more than two percentage points lower than the water storage level last Monday, June 23, when it stood at 73.5 per cent.

It comes after another warm and dry week. The country experienced the warmest and sunniest spring on record this year.

Severn Trent's Tittesworth Reservoir in Staffordshire

Severn Trent's maximum reservoir capacity is 247,708 ML (million litres). But the current water level in its reservoirs stands at 176,167 ML.

The water supplier has continued to maintain that it does not intend to impose a hosepipe ban in the West Midlands - but has not ruled out the possibility.

Doug Clarke, water resources planning lead at Severn Trent, said: "From March to May this year our region had just 39 per cent of its usual rainfall after the driest and sunniest spring on record, followed by more extremely warm and dry weather in May and June.

Severn Trent's Doug Clarke

"With less rain and record dry weather, there’s of course less water in rivers and reservoirs but there are ways we can all be water wise - and help the environment.

"These tips include turning off taps when brushing teeth, using a watering can in the garden instead of a hose and placing a jug of water in the fridge so customers can enjoy a nice cold glass, instead of running the tap.

"Through the combination of our continued investment, the dedication of our teams working around the clock to manage water supplies, and the thoughtful choices we can all make to use water wisely, customers can be confident in their water supply. But as always, we’re encouraging everyone to be water wise and mindful of their usage as the warm and dry weather continues."