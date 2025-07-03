Severn Trent apologises to residents after 'booster failure' disrupts supply

Residents in the SY4 postcode area, close to Whitchurch, reported experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water to the company this morning (Thursday, July 3).

Severn Trent said issues were due to a booster failure.

Engineers were dispatched to reset the pumps, which help to move water around the area. Repairs were completed by 2.30pm.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "We would like to apologise to customers who experienced an interruption to their water supply or lower than normal pressure. This was due to an issue with a booster pump, which we’re pleased to say has now been resolved and all supplies should return to normal."