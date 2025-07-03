Popular Newport nursery's 'much needed' relocation plan backed by parents

Childrensworld Newport has recently launched another attempt to relocate to a nearby retail unit at Mere Park Garden Centre.

Initial plans, submitted last year, were to use the former Outdoor Focus store to expand the nursery's childcare provision, creating an additional 10 jobs and allowing the nursery to accommodate 118 children - 21 more than it can currently host.

But Telford & Wrekin Council determined the proposal would amount to “undesirable encroachment” into rural land and would lead to an “unrestricted and unlimited sprawl of development".

The most recent plans are attempting to prove the external areas of the unit - which the nursery is hoping to use for a car park and play area - has already been developed.

The applicants argue that it is made up of an outdoor sales area and hard-surfaced delivery access and is therefore not undeveloped, rural land.

Since the public consultation into the plans opened on June 13, almost 40 local residents and parents have expressed their support for the plans.

"My child goes to this nursery and since attending her life skills and confidence has advanced beyond our expectations," wrote Mr Yorke.

Unit 4 at Mere Park Garden Centre, where Childrensworld nursery are hoping to relocate. Photo: Google

"Fantastic opportunity for more children to benefit from the time and effort that this nursery commits to each and every child."

Miss Caldecott added: "The nursery is rapidly outgrowing its current building, the staff do an excellent job and provide so many wonderful opportunities for the children in their care.

"With this new build and wonderful garden space children can continue to enjoy the space and to grown and learn."

Many of the comments state the move is "much needed" due to the current site not having parking directly outside. As a result, parents are reportedly required to walk across the garden centre car park.

Mrs Saywell added: "Currently young children are required to use the pedestrian crossing from the car park to gain access to the front of the nursery and this area often has reversing HGV lorries accessing the garden centre's loading bay.

"This is dangerous for both children and parents. The new location significantly enhances the safety of the drop-off and pick-up of children in this area as it will have its own designated parking area in front of the building, away from the garden centres loading bays."

The latest application is available to view on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0407.