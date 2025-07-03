Lord David Lipsey's body found in river Wye in Glasbury

Lord Lipsey, who was an adviser to James Callaghan, coined the phrases ‘Winter of Discontent’ and ‘New Labour’

Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the safety of a man who was last seen swimming in the River Wye, Glasbury.

A police spokesperson said: “Following a multi-agency search on July 1, sadly, we can confirm the body of Lord David Lipsey was recovered.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Baron David Lawrence Lipsey, 77, was a British journalist and Labour Party politician.

After attending Bryanston School, Dorset (1962–67), Lipsey won an Exhibition in Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE) at Magdalen College, Oxford in 1968 and graduated with a First-Class degree, winning the University Gibbs Prize in Politics in 1969.

He went on to become a political adviser to Anthony Crosland in Opposition and an adviser to 10 Downing Street.

He worked as a journalist for a variety of different publications including the Sunday Times, Sunday Correspondent, The Times, The Guardian and The Economist.

From 1982 to 1983, he was chairman of the Fabian Society and from 1970 to 1972 secretary of the Streatham Labour Party.

David Lipsey was awarded a Special Orwell Prize in 1997 for his work as ‘Bagehot’ in The Economist.

Lipsey held numerous senior posts in public life. As well as his economic and social interests, he chaired the All-Party Parliamentary group on Classical Music (from 2011), was a patron of the Glasbury Arts Festival, a trustee of the Cambrian Orchestra Trust and chairman of the Sidney Nolan Trust (from 2011), as well as a trustee of other arts organisations.]

Lipsey was created a Life peer as Baron Lipsey, of Tooting Bec in the London Borough of Wandsworth, on 30 July 1999. He sat on the Labour benches in the House of Lords.

Lipsey was a fan of greyhound racing and harness racing. He was president of the British Harness Racing Club from 2008 to 2016.

He was also chair of the British Greyhound Racing Board from 2004 to 2009, before it became the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, and he worked to get dogs rehomed rather than put down at the end of their careers.

An even greater love was harness racing. Lipsey took it up in middle life at meetings in Mid-Wales, once driving two winners, and from 2004 was president of the British Harness Racing Club; he persuaded William Hill to sponsor a harness race at Wolverhampton.

David Lipsey was twice married, firstly to Elizabeth and secondly in 1982, after their divorce, to Margaret Robson, with whom he had a daughter and two stepsons.