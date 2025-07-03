Labour peer Lord David Lipsey's body found in River Wye in Glasbury

Lord Lipsey, who was an adviser to James Callaghan, coined the phrases ‘Winter of Discontent’ and ‘New Labour’.

Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the safety of a man who was last seen swimming in the River Wye at Glasbury.

Lord David Lipsey

A police spokesperson said: “Following a multi-agency search on July 1, sadly, we can confirm the body of Lord David Lipsey was recovered.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”