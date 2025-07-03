Shropshire Star
Close

Knighton and District Rotary Club donates £1,600 to local charities

Knighton and District Rotary Club has distributed donations to charities that work in the area

By Karen Compton
Published

 The Knighton and District Rotary Club gave £500 each to the Wales and Midlands Air Ambulance Services, and £400 each to St Michael’s Hospice, Blood Bikes, the Bracken Triust and Shelter Cymru. 

The club said it picked the charities because they serve the area, with some, like Shelter Cymru, being supported by the club president, Robin Wayne, during his term. 

The presentations took place at the Offa's Dyke Centre in Knighton recently

Amy Johnson from St Michael's Hospice receiving a cheque from Rotary President Robert Wayne
Amy Johnson from St Michael's Hospice receiving a cheque from Rotary President Robert Wayne
Tom Davis from Shelter Cymru with Knighton Rotary President Robert Wayne
Tom Davis from Shelter Cymru with Knighton Rotary President Robert Wayne
Steve Bufton Blood Bikes with bike at the presentation
Steve Bufton Blood Bikes with bike at the presentation
Liz Lewis from the Bracken Trust receiving a cheque from Rotary President Robert Wayne
Liz Lewis from the Bracken Trust receiving a cheque from Rotary President Robert Wayne
Kate Bristow from Midlands Air Ambulance with Rotary President Robert Wayne
Kate Bristow from Midlands Air Ambulance with Rotary President Robert Wayne
Colin Barnett from Wales Air Ambulance receiving a cheque from Knighton Rotary President Robert Wayne
Colin Barnett from Wales Air Ambulance receiving a cheque from Knighton Rotary President Robert Wayne

Similar stories

Most popular