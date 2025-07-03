Knighton and District Rotary Club donates £1,600 to local charities
Knighton and District Rotary Club has distributed donations to charities that work in the area
The Knighton and District Rotary Club gave £500 each to the Wales and Midlands Air Ambulance Services, and £400 each to St Michael’s Hospice, Blood Bikes, the Bracken Triust and Shelter Cymru.
The club said it picked the charities because they serve the area, with some, like Shelter Cymru, being supported by the club president, Robin Wayne, during his term.
The presentations took place at the Offa's Dyke Centre in Knighton recently