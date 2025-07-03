Firefighters tackle blaze affecting trees in Telford - discarded cigarette blamed for fire

A fire crew was sent to Wrockwardine Wood shortly before 4pm today (July 3) after reports of a fire in the open.

Reports from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters tackled a blaze involving trees.

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. A spokesperson for the fire service said it was believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette thrown from a passing vehicle.

The fire was under control by 4.11pm.