'Emergency service vehicles could not pass' - Mayor rails at 'inconsiderate parking' in Market Drayton

Town councillors in Market Drayton recently met with local police officers for a quarterly Police Partnership Panel Meeting where civic leaders can raise and discuss issues in the town.

One major concern regarded 'inconsiderate parking', particularly along Great Hales Street and on Buntingsdale Road's junction with Shrewsbury Road.

Great Hales Street in Market Drayton. Picture: Google

Councillors heard that police teams have previously addressed issues in the area. However, it was raised that visitors to a dental practice off Great Hales Street have been parking on double yellow lines.

Minutes from the meeting, which were presented at the most recent meeting of Market Drayton Town Council, added that "bad" parking at the top of Buntingsdale Road and Salisbury Road was also discussed.

Police said they were happy to walk with enforcement officers in the town to identify areas of concern.

But it's feared that inconsiderate parking could land emergency service vehicles such as fire engines or an ambulance in a mire, should they need to use the streets that have been identified as hotspots.

Market Drayton Maor Councillor Tim Manton attended the meeting with local police, and said: "We have a lot of inconsiderate parking in Market Drayton. The minute you mention inconsiderate parking then people think ‘get off your high horse’.

"But it is a serious issue when you are looking at inconsiderate parking to a degree where emergency vehicles can’t get through because the road is being blocked.

"That is particularly the case on Great Hales Street. If a resident had a fire or incident in their home then there are times that a fire engine would not be able to get through.

"People generally think it is a tedious issue, but really it is very important. It is an issue that needs to be addressed and sorted out by the relevant authorities."