Bridgnorth antiques centre celebrates return of Wimbledon with sale of 1970s tennis gear

The sale of a white tennis dress and tennis racket from the 1970s is part of a wide range of vintage clothes and accessories put together by Tina Salter of Tina Lou’s Vintage.

Tina moved to the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth in April this year after previously being based at Vintage Corner in Ironbridge.

She said: “Many of us remember the lovely dresses worn by players such as Chris Evert and Virginia Wade at Wimbledon back in the seventies and this dress dates from that era.

Tina Salter at the Old Mill Antiques Centre, with tennis gear from the 1970's

“It’s in great condition and a size 12, just perfect for anyone wanting to re-create the elegance of 1970s Wimbledon for themselves.”

Trading for the past 12 years, Tina deals in vintage fashion dating from the1940s to the 1980s for both women and men.

“Vintage fashion offers everyone the chance to create a personal look without spending a huge amount and as the pieces will already have stood the test of time they are of good quality,” says Tina.

“Plus buying pre-loved clothes undoubtedly helps our planet as less material will be thrown away.”

The Old Mill Antiques Centre on Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm, where the tennis dress is available to buy for £24, while the racket is £18.

Tina Lou’s Vintage can also be found at outside events, including the Telford Steam Railway 1940s Gala on August 23 and 24.