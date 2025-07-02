The 10 most expensive properties up for sale in Shropshire including a castle-like mansion and manor with royal links

From Grade II listed period houses to stunning sprawling modern mansions, or large farm estates to centuries-old halls with acres of parkland, the top-end property market in Shropshire offers a glimpse into elite living.

With price tags soaring as high as £12.5 million, only a small percentage of the population will be able to purchase the most expensive properties that are for sale. But it's always interesting to take a look at them and what they have to offer inside.

Below are the most expensive properties currently for sale across Shropshire - some with links to celebrities and royalty.

The Mount, Oswestry

The Mount in Oswestry remains the most expensive and exclusive residential property in Shropshire.

The Mount in Oswestry. Picture: Rightmove and Savills.

Described as one of the UK's "most important new-build mansion houses", the expansive home was listed for sale for £12.5 million in February this year.

The property boasts seven bedrooms, 47 acres of land, an indoor swimming pool complex and even its very own helicopter landing pad.

The listing by Savills states that The Mount was originally part of the Brogyntyn Estate and belonged to the late Lord Harlech.

Brooklands Farm

Brooklands Farm in Dudleston near Ellesmere recently became the second-most expensive property currently on the market in Shropshire, having been listed with a guide price of £5.95 million.

Brooklands Farm in Duddleston near Ellesmere. Picture: Rightmove/Roger Parry & Partners

The expansive 343-acre organic dairy farm for sale with estate agents Roger Parry & Partners includes two separate, four-bedroom farmhouses and benefits from a range of modern, steel portal framed buildings, including loose housing, cubicles for 317 cattle and a herringbone (milking) parlour.

Stoke Park

Grade II listed Stoke Park in Stoke on Tern, near Hodnet, is for sale with a guide price of £3 million with Savills estate agents.

Stoke Park in Stoke on Tern has been listed for sale with a guide price of £3 million. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

The Georgian countryside residence boasts just under nine acres of land featuring beautiful private grounds and formal gardens, as well as tennis courts, equestrian facilities and a swimming pool.

The swimming pool at Stoke Park. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

Historic England dates the house at Stoke Park to the mid 18th century with the original phase of the house constructed in the 1680s while the Georgian main house was built in 1744.