'Teldoc has taken action to address shortfalls' - Three Telford GP surgeries rated 'good' in CQC inspection

Teldoc, a group of GP practices in Telford, currently operates six sites around Telford and Shropshire, with a patient population of around 52,000.

In a round of inspections from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), three locations - Malinslee, Lawley and Oakengates - were visted in February.

The three sites are registered with the CQC to provide a range of regulated activities, including diagnostic and screening procedures, midwifery and maternity services, family planning, surgical procedures and treatment of disease, disorder or injury.

The reports, published on Thursday (June 26), rated all three 'good' overall.