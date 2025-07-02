Albanian burglars who struck homes across Shropshire were stared down by a courageous elderly victim who told court of her 'nightmare'

Aldi Biba, 33, and Altin Cela, 37, both of Moss Hall Grove, London, came face-to-face with one of their victims during the hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court today (Wednesday, July 7).

Both men had admitted being involved in a series of burglaries across the county - in Wem, Wellington, and Shrewsbury - stealing thousands of pounds in cash, and a host of valuable items in the process.

Biba had pleaded guilty to seven burglaries - six in Shropshire and one in Sutton, in Surrey, while Cela pleaded guilty to six burglaries, and a charge of producing a controlled drug.

Neither defendant was legally allowed to be living in the country at the time.

Aldi Biba. Photo: West Mercia Police

The court heard the elderly woman's house in Shrewsbury was targeted by the pair in December, just six weeks after her 94-year-old husband had died.

While she was out with her daughter Biba and Cela ransacked the property, stealing jewellery which she had been given by her late husband of "sentimental value which can never be replaced".

Altin Cela. Photo: West Mercia Police

After thanking the court for giving her the chance to face the men, the woman, who had entered the court with the help of a walking frame, stared into the dock as she delivered an emotional statement.

'Thank you for the opportunity'