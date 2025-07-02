Shropshire nursing boss urges caution during 'incredibly warm week'

It has been an incredibly warm week across the county this week; please remember to stay safe when the temperatures rise and it is so hot and humid.

You can take simple steps to look after yourself by staying hydrated and drinking lots of fluids especially water and keeping in the shade, particularly between 11am and 3pm. Don’t forget to check in on family members and friends who are more vulnerable such as older adults, and those with health conditions. It can make all the difference.

Last week, there was flooding at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford which was caused by a burst water pipe. Our fantastic teams worked really hard over 24 hours to clean up affected areas and keep our patients safe.

We did have contingency plans in place, so we were able to minimise any disruption for our patients and visitors. Thank you to all our teams for their brilliant efforts and a big thank you to our service users too for their ongoing support.

You may be aware that Lingen Davies Cancer Support has launched its biggest appeal to date – The Sunflower Appeal –- which is a £5million appeal to grow cancer care across the region.

This will be done through the creation of a Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Princess Royal Hospital which is planned to be up and running by 2029.

This dedicated new facility will provide outpatient clinics, up to 30 chemotherapy bays, a Lung Diagnostic Centre and Urology Investigations Unit. It will help address capacity issues across the region – enabling people from Telford to access care and services closer to home, reducing stress and worry of travel.

Patients from throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales will benefit from capacity created in the new centre, meaning patients can be seen and start their treatment more quickly, reducing associated stress, concern and contributing to better outcomes.

The new Lingen Davies Cancer Centre is being developed in collaboration with the trust and forms part of the wider Hospitals Transformation Programme. We are extremely grateful to Lingen Davies Cancer Support for working with the trust to fundraise for this appeal.

Lingen Davies Cancer Support is holding community engagement events so you can find out more about the appeal and how to get involved – dates are being announced so please keep your eyes peeled for these via the Lingen Davies website. You can also make a donation via the link too.