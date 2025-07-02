Death-defying motorbike stunts and car-crushing monster trucks: Shrewsbury Live is back - here's when, where & how to get tickets

Shrewsbury Live is taking place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground on Sunday, August 10 and will feature a host of main arena acts, live music, funfair and vintage vehicle display.

The event was launched in 2019 and attracts thousands of visitors each year. Tickets for the 2025 event are available now, and are cheaper when bought in advance.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said the aim of Shrewsbury Live was to provide fun for all the family at a reasonable price.

Shrewsbury Live is returning this August. Photo: Shrewsbury Live

He said: “We are delighted with the line-up for Shrewsbury Live 2025, headlined by the Big Pete and Grim Reaper Monster Truck Show, who always attract a big crowd.

“The main ring will also be lit up by the Boldog Lings Acrobatic Motor Bike Show, and the amazing Vander Brothers who perform spectacular stunts on a giant space wheel which really needs to be seen to be believed.

“Then we have the more sedate sights and sounds of the Steve Longton Sheep Dog Show, which is great fun, as well as the incredible stunts of the Pedal Power versus Parkour Show.

“Add some fantastic live music from the likes of Shropshire’s very own Andy O’Brien and a singing nun and you really do have something for everyone!”

When, where and how to get tickets to Shrewsbury Live

Gates will open to Shrewsbury Live at DMOS People West Mid Showground at 9.30am on Sunday, August 10, with plenty of free car parking on the DMOS People West Mid Showground.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the official West Mid Showground website.