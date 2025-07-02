Severn Trent apologises to residents in village near Shrewsbury after water supply interruptions

The water company said teams have been sent to investigate the issue and return supplies to normal.

A post by Severn Trent at 7.09am today (Wednesday, July 2) said it was aware of an issue that was affecting residents' water supplies.

It said: "We’d like to apologise to anyone experiencing poor pressure in Atcham.

"Our teams are investigating the cause and working hard to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."