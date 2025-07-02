Out-of-hours decision review set to confirm Shropdoc's fate today

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin had caused surprise amongst many county residents when it awarded the contract for out-of-hours GP services to the Wiltshire-based firm Medvivo.

That decision was made public in February this year.

The service had been provided by Shropdoc since 1996.

Following concerns over the move, from campaigners, some members of the public and councillors, the decision was sent to the NHS England Independent Patient Choice and Procurement Panel, for review.

The outcome of that review was initially expected earlier this week, but it is now set to be published today (Wednesday, July 2).

The detail of the review is set to determine whether NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin proceeds as planned, or is required to rethink the decision.