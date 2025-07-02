Opinions wanted on Shropshire's great outdoors - even if you don't use them - here's why

The scheme is led Shropshire Outdoor Partnerships Service, the team that maintains and develops recreational access to the natural environment around Shropshire - protecting rights of way, country parks and green spaces.

The survey includes questions about outdoor facilities and activities residents make use of, any access barriers they may face and how satisfied they are with the services provided.

The Long Mynd and Carding Mill Valley

Partaking in the survey each year allows the council to understand how things are changing and where future actions should be prioritised.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "We'd like to hear from you, even if you don't use rights of way, parks, play areas or countryside sites, so we can understand what the barriers to participation are.

More information is available - along with the survey - online at: shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/shropshire-s-great-outdoors-annual-public-survey-2025/