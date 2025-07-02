Leading the parade at New Radnor Carnival was Carnival King Carson and Carnival Queen Annabelle

Some of the fancy dress winners at New Radnor Carnival

With their Ukraine themed costumes, the pedestrian fancy dress winners were Hermione, Eugene and family

Colour, music and excitement filled the village on Saturday (June 28) as the annual carnival takes place.

Pedestrians in fancy dress costumes and floats gathered at the school before a procession led by Carnival King and Queen Carson and Annabelle made its way around the village.

Afterwards everyone headed to the school field for a fun filled afternoon with a family dog show, games, children’s races, tombola and a best scarecrow competition.

There was also a bouncy castle, Presteigne Fire Service, refreshments and a bar and in the evening, Tony and Turquoise performed live music and Milsom and Cox Helados served Shepherds ice cream and a cocktail and crepe bar was also on hand.

A carnival committee spokesperson said: “It was a great day for the community and we were really lucky with the weather.

“The people who took part in the fancy dress looked fantastic, with children from local and neighbouring villages having fun throughout the day.

“The dog show was a great success and there was music and merriment into the evening. It was a really good example of community spirit.

“The pedestrian fancy dress winners were Hermione, Eugene and family and The Hedley Simcock Cup for best float went to Despicable Me.”