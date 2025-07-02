The spectacular event brings the town together on Temple Gardens for a day of fun, entertainment and food.

This year’s carnival will take place on Saturday, July 5 2025.

The carnival is famed for its amazing floats that parade through town to kick the event off, from County Hall Car Park from 1pm.

Organisers are really looking forward to seeing this year’s entries as they never fail to amaze!

There are also children’s and adult’s fancy dress competitions and a best decorated bike competition so it’s a chance to ride your bike in the parade!

The day centres around Temple Gardens from midday where there will be entertainment, both local and from a-far, as well as stalls, games and refreshments to keep everyone, of all age groups, amused and entertained.

Bouncy castles, a climbing wall, a circus demonstration and workshop as well as dancing, singing and lots of stall and games will fill the gardens.

In the evening there will be DJ Tom local singers and The Jesters who will be performing a concert on the bandstand. There will be food and drink all day.

At 3pm the 2025 Llandrindod Carnival Queen will be crowned

This year’s Llandrindod Carnival Queen is Grace Edwards.

Grace is in year 12 of Ysgol Calon Cymru currently doing her A Levels. She would like to be a physiotherapist or work in sports rehab.

She works part time in a local cafe and enjoys running and playing football with Penybont Ladies Team and she also coaches the Llandrindod Girls U6 football. She is also a qualified life guard!

Her two attendants are Isabella Clements and Liberty Evans.

Isabella likes to do crafts such as crochet, knitting and making jewellery.

She attends Celf o Gwmpas at the weekends and plays squash for Builth. She would like to be a marine biologist or an art teacher.

Liberty likes to go for walks or a run, works in a cafe and is involved with Young Carers.

She would love to go into the police after finishing school

A carnival committee spokesperson said: “The carnival brings people together and is an event not to be missed.

“Please come and join us for a really fun day and help to make this year the best yet. We really hope that you can come along, join the parade, play games on Temple Gardens, eat and enjoy all the fabulous entertainment. The Carnival Committee are looking forward to welcoming you along.”