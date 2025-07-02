It left councillors in difficulty when they were asked to respond to a county-wide document.

But they came up with a response – disagreeing with a statement that the town is well catered for by public transport, they said access to public transport in a rural area is important as is access to a car. They also said car parking in the town is important.

The council said it would like to see a bus link established between Kington and Leominster and they said there must be a strong link in Kington’s plan between transport and tourism.

Councillor Bob Widdowson said: “It is vital for tourism and economic development that we have better links with Knighton, Presteigne and Hay-on-Wye because of events such as Hay and Presteigne Festivals, the Offa’s Dyke and other walking routes and to access the Heart of Wales railway line at Knighton.

“We also need Sunday buses for tourists when they come here,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said he agreed with bits in the Herefordshire Transport Plan but without seeing Kington’s plan it makes it difficult to answer some of the sections in the consultation.

Members agreed to submit their response and said they would like to be involved in delivering the local plan. All councillors were also encouraged to complete the consultation individually as well as a council.