For sale: Derelict cottage and former scout hut 'requiring complete renovation' in north Shropshire village

The detached stone cottage on the outskirts of Clive, near Wem, is up for sale for £175,000.

Sat on a 0.42-acre plot, the property also consists of a former scout hut which the estate agents said has the potential for conversion.

But future buyers will need to be DIY-savvy, as the buildings have been unoccupied for a number of years and require a "complete renovation throughout".

This derelict stone cottage is up for sale in Clive. Photo: Berrys

Photographs on the listing show boarded-up doors and windows, with crumbling outbuildings and grounds overtaken by wildlife.

Those willing to put in the effort would be rewarded with a home in a pictureque village location, with a local primary school, doctors' surgery, hairdresser, mechanic and weekly post office service (in the village hall) all within walking distance.

The former scout hut in Clive, near Wem. Photo: Berrys

Agents Berrys said: "The property provides the opportunity to create a fabulous family home in generous gardens at the foot of Grinshill Hill, with picturesque walks from the doorstep.

"The garage and former scout hut attached to the cottage has potential for conversion to additional residential accommodation, separate annex, holiday let or home-working space subject to obtaining the relevant consents."

The full listing is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/69593517.