Their honesty and insight were powerful reminders of the challenges many children face in our communities. They’ve challenged us to do more – and we will.

With new Welsh Government funding, we’re launching a Young Persons’ Engagement Officer, an Essential Support Scheme, and a Poverty Truth Commission to ensure lived experience shapes our decisions.

But tackling poverty is just one part of our broader ambition for Powys.

Next week, the council will consider our refreshed Corporate and Strategic Equality Plan 2025–2027.

This plan will help the council to achieve its ambition to be a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Powys and brings together our well-being goals and equality duties into one clear strategy.

It focuses on improving access to services, supporting good-quality jobs, and reducing inequality – while recognising the financial pressures we face, including a projected £39 million funding gap by 2029.

Despite these challenges, we remain committed to delivering inclusive, sustainable services that meet the needs of all residents.

We’re also making real progress on public transport. Following a successful consultation earlier this year, we’re preparing to award new seven-year contracts that will transform local bus services.

Residents told us they want more reliable, accessible, and better-connected services – and we’ve listened.

From September, new routes and timetables will help people across Powys, especially in rural areas, access education, employment, and essential services more easily.

Communities across Powys came together during VE Day and Armed Forces Day to honour the courage, service, and sacrifice of our Armed Forces.

These commemorations are a deeply valued tradition, offering a moment to reflect on the contributions of veterans, serving personnel, and their families. Their resilience and dedication continue to inspire our work to build a more inclusive and united Powys – where respect, service, and community spirit remain at the heart of everything we do.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance

Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys