17 convicted Shropshire criminals locked up in June - including a paedophile who sexually assaulted a child

The courts in Shropshire were busy last month as they heard a range of cases. From sexual abuse to drug driving, many people were sentenced to jail time for their crimes.

Among them were a wedding guest who punched a "lifelong friend" and broke his jaw in drunken rampage at a Telford venue and a father and son from south Shropshire who committed crimes against children.

The Shropshire Star also reported on a range of drug-related crimes.

After a long month of sentencing, here are the 17 criminals who appeared before judges and have been jailed:

Mitchell Rogers, of Benbow Quay, Shrewsbury, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court in early June after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

The images - 81 accessible and inaccessible category A images, along with 17 in category B, and eight in category C - depicted children between the ages of four and 16, and included images of "discernible pain or distress".

The 34-year-old was sentenced to 43 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Darrel Griffiths, of Sibdon Fields, Craven Arms, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court this June after pleading guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 33-year-old had been at the Stokesay Inn with his victim on August 18 last year.

After leaving and heading home, Griffiths 'suddenly' punched the woman in the face 'several times', shouting that he intended to kill her.

The attack left her with bruising and swelling to her face.

Griffiths was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for 24 months.

Lorry driver Millward was sentenced as Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court, after giving his “lifelong friend” a broken jaw two days before Christmas and called a policeman a “Polish c***”.

The 41-year-old had been rowing outside Hadley Park Hotel in Telford with his dad in December 2023.

Millward’s father soon ended up on the floor, and on his way back inside the venue, Millward punched his old friend, who had come out to play peacemaker, in the face twice, leaving him with a fractured jaw.

The injury left the victim unable to close his mouth properly or eat certain foods. He also had to have six weeks off work.

Millward was jailed for 12 months for the incident.

Oswestry pervert Jonathan Winn was convicted of downloading and distributing child sex abuse images last year, and as a result he was banned from travelling abroad without informing police in advance.

But the 46-year-old absconded on a ferry from Hull to the Netherlands with his partner and her daughter in October last year, travelling onwards to Poland and then Thailand.

He was arrested by police in Thailand in January and was in prison for two months before being deported back in March.