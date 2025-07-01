Woman jailed after twice assaulting West Mercia Police officers following 'cry for help' attack on a shop TV

Szilvia Paar, aged 38, was in London's main Euston train station on September 6, 2024, when she caused £4,200 of damage to a TV display, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Monday (June 30).

Paar, a Hungarian national who lives in Birmingham, was then spotted kicking the door of West Mercia Police’s Malinsgate headquarters in Telford on December 1 last year.

A passing police officer arrested Paar, who later “launched” herself at a custody officer at the station, assaulting him.

Judge Anthony Lowe was told that following those incidents, Paar was at Birmingham Airport on March 14 this year preparing to return to Budapest when she ventured into a restricted area.