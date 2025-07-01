Gwernfyda, Cefn Coch, Welshpool is a 16th century house with 3/4 acre country cottage garden is surrounded by fields with pretty views.

Gather friends and neighbours for a coffee morning or afternoon tea, book swap or cake sale or birthday celebration– choose the event that works for you.

It doesn’t matter whether your garden is big or small, lovingly tended or a project waiting to happen!

Every penny you raise will support the wonderful work of charities like Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK and Marie Curie amongst others.

The official date is Monday, July 14 to Sunday, July 20 but choose any day that is best for you. Sign up to receive a free fundraising pack at ngs.org.uk/gardenparty

Powys has four gardens with open days on Sunday, two open this year for the first time.

Also one new village opening containing seven gardens opening for the first time.

If you missed Bronllys Court’s first opening in May and June, or simply visit again on Sunday, July 6 from 11am until 4pm. There is a food and medicine garden beside the beautiful Black Mountains. Ceremonial circles and pollinator-friendly wildlife areas. There are sculpture and tree discovery trails by grass and bark paths (uneven ground).

The second new opening is Gwernfyda, Cefn Coch, Welshpool SY21 0AQ from 1pm until 5pm. A 16th century house with 3/4 acre country cottage garden is surrounded by fields with pretty views. The mix of vegetable garden, stream and naturalistic areas make this a haven for wildlife. Enjoy the sound of the stream, the views and the peace.

Tynrhos, Newbridge-on-Wye LD1 6ND will be open from 1.30pm until 5.30pm. It is a ¾ acre family cottage garden lying at approximately 800ft with views over the Wye Valley. It contains mainly herbaceous planting with summer annuals and pots. There is a vegetable plot with greenhouse leading to orchard, fields and wildlife pond. Plants for sale.

Tyn-y-Graig, Bwlch y Ffridd, Newtown SY16 3JB will be open from11am until 5pm. This is a Plant-person’s garden at 300m elevation with views of surrounding hills. Varied borders and hectare of stunning indigenous wildflower meadow managed for biodiversity sits around a large pond and woodland. The garden is planted to achieve different moods including a herb area, bright, white and pastel borders, rose garden, farmyard borders, fernery, fruit trees and vegetable beds. Picnics welcome.

Leighton Gardens, Welshpool SY21 8HH will be open from 11am until 5pm. The small communities of Leighton and Hope, originally part of the Victorian Naylor Estate, are surrounded by gorgeous views of Mid Wales. Seven gardens are open encompassing a range of styles, sizes, and approaches. Parking, tickets and home-made teas will be available at the village hall, adults £6, children free (one price all gardens), plants for sale. Parking is also available at Holy Trinity Church which will be open to look around. A shuttlebus will provide access to gardens.