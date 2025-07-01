Stunning Shropshrie Petal Fields experiences 2025: Dates, tickets and all you need to know about the unique and beautiful flower field event

Tickets for the successful flower field experience near Newport are now available.

Shropshire Petal Fields will be open from July 31 until August 10.

Tickets for Shropshire Petal Fields are now on sale.

The experience is a joint venture from the events business Shropshire Festivals and petal confetti business Shropshire Petals.

Shropshire Festivals turns a field usually reserved for petal confetti production into a visitor attraction while the flowers are in bloom.

A total of 3.6 million seeds have been planted for this year’s event.

The size of the flower field is almost equivalent to 14 Premier League football pitches.

Shropshire Petal Fields launched in 2023.

Its popularity has since soared, with the event featuring on BBC Breakfast last year.

“A visit to Shropshire Petal Fields is a spectacle you’ll never forget,” said Ashley Evers-Swindell from Shropshire Petals.

“As you wander through the layers of pink, blue, purple, yellow, and white delphiniums, sunflowers, and wildflowers, you’ll feel like you’re in a fairy-tale and the stresses of modern life will slip away. What makes this year even more special is that we’re celebrating Shropshire Petals’ 20th anniversary.

“Due to the exceptionally dry spring we’ve had to water our plants four times more than usual but we have used winter rain water to reduce our environmental impact. We’re currently using sheep to mow the field that will be used for the event car park!”

The solar-powered robots used to drill and weed the flowers are the only ones in the UK doing this practice.

The use of the robots means no-one will set foot on the field until the flower field opens to visitors on July 31.

“The flowers provide the most stunning backdrop for photos with loved ones – we have families, couples, and friends capturing special memories amongst the colour every year,” said Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals.

“Our focal points include vintage tractors, giant chairs and huge butterfly wings. We also have a shop where you can purchase freshly cut flower bouquets, an on-site café serving drinks and refreshments, and tipis to sit under and take in the beautiful surroundings. You can even hire a mini tipi right in the middle of the flowers.

"We’re planning some exciting evening events too so subscribe to the newsletter for updates.”

Professional photographers can purchase a photography pass so they can take commercial images, and those interested in holding a corporate sunset event or photography shoot can get in touch with Shropshire Festivals via their website.

There will be forest fun, an on-site café and toilets, flowers for sale, parking, seating under tipis, and multiple focal points to capture the perfect photo.

The flower field will be open daily from July 31 until August 10.

Opening times are 10am to 5pm.

When booking people have the choice of a morning ticket for 10am to 1pm, or an afternoon ticket for 1pm to 5pm.

There are also three 'dog days' planned, on August 6, 9, and 10.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.shropshirepetalfields.co.uk.