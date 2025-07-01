Spotlight on Shropshire high streets as businesses prepare for 'Independents' Day'

Independents’ Day 2025 is a national campaign designed to champion local high streets and the benefits which they bring to the wider economy.

Bridgnorth-based Good2Great runs three initiatives which foster and promote healthy high streets in Shropshire – Love Bridgnorth, Love Wellington, and Love Shifnal.

Flipping brilliant - Jon Drew of Boardroom Gaming Cafe in Wellington

“Shopping local means much more than convenience - it’s about sustaining jobs, nurturing innovation, and preserving the charm that makes Shropshire special,” said director Sally Themans.

“Independent retailers bring a wealth of benefits to our market towns, shaping not just the economy but the very character of the community, providing personalised service and expert knowledge.

“They keep money circulating locally - studies show that for every £100 spent at a local business, up to £68 stays in the community, compared with just £43 at national chains.

“Our independent shops are also more likely to source their products and services from local suppliers, which means they are supporting other small businesses and creating a ripple effect of economic activity.

“But it’s more than that - Shropshire’s independent retailers are also community champions, deeply embedded in our social fabric, sponsoring events, supporting charities, and building personal relationships with customers.

“And of course, independent shops offer one-of-a-kind experiences, giving our towns a distinctive charm – and boosting Shropshire’s appeal as a tourism destination.”

Martin Stanton runs Shifnal Home & Garden – a business which was started by his father in 1991.

"I took over in 1994 when we moved to our current premises in Bradford Street,” he said.

“My dad still regularly helps out in the shop and we both love running an independent business in Shifnal and being a part of the community."

Jon Drew runs the Boardroom Gaming Café in Wellington with his wife and sister-in-law.

The business opened in 2022 and has become a mainstay of the independent retail scene in the town, regularly holding community events.

Sally said: “Jon has thrown himself into serving the community by organising and running the Great Wellington Pancake Event which involves other local traders; he helps out at the Christmas Lights Switch-on running a zany fun science show for local children.

“These are just two the many perfect illustrations of what a thriving independent retail sector can do for our market towns.”

Independents’ Day is a campaign that exists to support and promote independent retail businesses across the UK all year round, but with an annual focus on two key days: Friday and Saturday, July 4 and 5.

Independents account for nearly two thirds of the approximately 290,000 retail outlets in the UK and are at the heart of local communities throughout the country.

Independents' Day is backed by many of the sector’s highest profile organisations, including The Independent Retailers Confederation, Federation of Independent Retailers, and Association of Town & City Management.