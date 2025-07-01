Shrewsbury touring and glamping resort strikes gold with five-star AA grading

Love2Stay resort at Emstrey, Shrewsbury has been awarded five Gold Stars in the AA Star Grading Scheme for Caravan and Camping parks after achieving a quality score of 95 per cent.

“In terms of the AA Quality standards, Love2Stay Shrewsbury continues to merit the award of five AA Gold Stars for 2025,” said Stephen Wilkinson, AA inspector. “It was a pleasure to visit this site and be shown around by Lynsey Wilkinson [joint manager] who shared her great passion for the site and its excellent facilities.

The Love2Stay resort at Emstrey, Shrewsbury.

“The BBQ and pizza oven areas for guests is a great idea and one I am sure is very popular with guests whilst the open water pool along with the beach and paddle pool are popular with young and old alike and well-used on the day of inspection.

“The grounds have been laid out with great thought to guests which allows for the various areas to have some privacy but still afford the great views of the countryside.”

Love2Stay joint manager Charlie Ward with the new AA Five Star grading plaque.

Charlie Ward, Love2Stay’s joint manager, said: “The five-star grading from the AA is fantastic news and recognition of all the investment and hard work that has gone into our wonderful resort.

“We are very proud of the standard or our facilities and the quality customer service that we provide to our guests. We are a destination where guests of all ages can relax, enhance their wellness and enjoy a wide range of activities.”

The five-star news comes at a particularly busy time for the resort, which is located next door to parent company Salop Leisure’s headquarters.

Earlier this year, Love2Stay invested a further £750,000 in five new Severn holiday lodges in the hugely popular glamping village to meet growing demand for short breaks in the UK.

The firm said the investment has paid off, as the new lodges are proving very popular with guests.

The resort now has five luxury lodges, 11 safari lodges and 11 woodland lodges.

Guests also have full access to a bio swimming pool, splash pool and beach, cinema, wellbeing services and a wide range of outdoor activities for all the family.

Having celebrated its eighth birthday in May, Love2Stay comprises a glamping village, touring caravan park with 118 pitches and an adventure centre.

Set in 22 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, the resort enjoys panoramic views across to Wales from one side and over to the Shropshire Hills from the other.