The pupils from Brynhafren C.P. School won the Year 5 and 6 English-medium category of the Book Slam competition, which took place at the Arad Goch Centre in Aberystwyth recently

Organised by the Welsh Books Council, Book Slam is a national initiative that encourages children to develop a love of reading through creative and collaborative activities.

After being crowned Powys champions, the talented pupils went on to represent the county at the national final, where they achieved an outstanding score of 93 out of 100.

As part of the competition, the pupils took part in a book discussion on The Ghost of Craig Glas Castle by Michelle Briscombe, created a promotional video for I Hear Dragons, a poetry anthology by Welsh poets and designed a blurb and front cover for two unknown books, using only their titles and short descriptions.

The group’s promotional video was filmed both in school and on location at The British Ironworks, showcasing their creativity, teamwork, and passion for storytelling.

As national winners, the school has received £200 to spend on books and will enjoy a special author visit in recognition of their achievement.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “We are incredibly proud of the pupils and staff at Brynhafren School. Their success in the Book Slam final is a fantastic achievement and a reflection of their hard work, imagination, and enthusiasm for reading.

“Encouraging a love of books is vital to developing confident, curious learners, and this win highlights the strength of our schools and the talent of our young people here in Powys.”

Alison Ellis, Headteacher at Brynhafren C.P. School, said: “I am incredibly proud of the group that took part in this competition. Their achievement reflects all the hard work that they put into this project.”