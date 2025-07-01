The two vehicles collided at around 1.45pm along the B4385 between the Blue Bell Hotel in Pentreheyling and Pentre, near Mellington Hall.

The incident involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a yellow motorcycle.

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help them with their investigation.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by sending a message to 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or on social media, or by dialling 101 quoting incident reference 25*528101.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org