Police are investigating after a person was airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle and a van on Friday (June 27)

By Karen Compton
Published

The two vehicles collided at around 1.45pm along the B4385 between the Blue Bell Hotel in Pentreheyling and Pentre, near Mellington Hall.

The incident involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a yellow motorcycle.

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help them with their investigation.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by sending a message to 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or on social media, or by dialling 101 quoting incident reference 25*528101.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

