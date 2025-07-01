Earlier in June the county council said that it had received “almost £11 million” from the UK Labour Government and that the authority will use this to “invest in capital projects aimed at promoting recreational tourism in the county through transport investment.”

The council said that this funding would be used on projects that include resurfacing works, walking, and cycling schemes (active travel) and rights of way refurbishment.

However, a question from Plaid Cymru group leader, Councillor Elwyn Vaughan to the cabinet has prompted the council to say that the allocation is much lower than what they wanted.

Due to this a number of projects are on hold and will not be worked on this financial year while others will be partly funded and completed in the future once more money is found.

Cllr Vaughan asked: “Can you please (provide) a full list of the projects being supported by the £11 million LUF recently received towards roads and paths.”

Cabinet member for highways, transport, and recycling Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat) said: “The original LUF bid was for around £17 million plus match funding, but we only received just under £11 million this year.

“The rest of the bid is subject to the UK Government Spending Review which we are still awaiting news on this.”

She explained that “some flexibility” may be needed with the resurfacing scheme as they will be dependent on departmental budget under and overspends as well as “changes in conditions” since the bid was sent to Westminster.

Walking/Cycling (Active Travel) projects, the Tri-Town Cycle Route – phase one (Llandrindod-Howey) – part funded and Crickhowell to Llangattock schemes are both part funded. The Brecon Promenade and U1670 Llandrindod Wells Lake projects are full funded.

Rights of Way bridge projects - Pont y Milgy is fully funded, while Fron footbridge, Festival Footbridge, Black Bridge, Llangadfan footbridge and Trans Cambrian Cycle Links Project at the Monks Trod and Claerwen byways are not funded.

Infrastructure Refurbishment - C2040 Back Lane, Criggion, C2040 Cross Road, Criggion, NCN81 Cycle path Garreg Ddu reservoir to forestry entrance, Llangorse lake, U0176 / Llangorse Lake including access road, C2089 Pennant Melangell Church and C2143 Montgomery Hill Road are all fully funded.

Also fully funded are U2122 Cynhinfa Caravan Park, U2642 / C2051 /U2646 Dolforwyn Castle, B4381 Leighton Road, C2022 Llanidloes Dol Llys towards Caersws, C2025 Stepaside, B4395 Llanerfyl (more works to be identified), B4393 Llanfiangel (more works to be identified), C2 Abergwesyn to Devils Staircase – fully funded and U1135 Moelfre City to Newhouse Farm.

Newbridge to Builth cycle route, C0060 – Llaneglwys – Road to forestry, C0079 – Hay Bluff, C0162 -Brecon Beacons Mountain Centre Visitor Attraction access route, C0193 – Road to Pontmelin Waterfalls Coelbren, C0194 – Road to Henrhyd Waterfalls Coelbren, U0223 / Fennifach Road leading to Promenade second Car park, U0305 – C50 junction to Pontarysgir via werngof to U0304 junction, U0306 – U0306 junction to green lane, Ystradgynlais various routes, U4231 / U4244 Lon Cerddyn Trehafren, Park Lane and U2856 Husky Hill are also all fully funded

Part funded are B4389 Bettws – Aberbechan, C2005 Red Lane – Powis Castle, C1206 Elan Valley, C0194/C0198 Road to Henrhyd Waterfalls Coelbren and A4059 Hirwaun Mountain Road.

Cllr Jackie Charlton - Powys County Council