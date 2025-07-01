Police issue update on raid of Shropshire high street bank by 'well-organised' criminal group
Police have provided an update on a burglary at a Shropshire high street bank by what is believed to be a "well-organised" group of criminals.
By Luke Powell
West Mercia Police said enquiries into a "targeted" attack on the HSBC branch in Newport are ongoing.
Officers were called to the high street bank at around 2.45am on Monday, June 23. A cordon was put in place as officers investigated the incident and the bank was closed until the following day.
In a post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page, Police Constable Rich Edward said the burglary was a targeted raid.