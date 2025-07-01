Plans for new veterinary clinic on Telford industrial estate thrown out by planners

In May, Watford-based MediVet asked Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to convert two units on the Hortonwood industrial estate into a new veterinary clinic.

MediVet said many of its practices were turning away new clients and the company was "reviewing all premises for ongoing suitability and providing new premises where there is a demand".

External plans for the site included the creation of a dog run to the rear and changes to the internal layout - including consulting rooms, two operating theatres, a dental treatment room and x-ray facilities.