Peter Rhodes on poles, politics and a million self-destructive Brits

My holiday reading down in Devon was Alastair Cooke's America, a masterful study of the most powerful nation in history. Writing in 2002, Cooke contemplated a USA bitterly divided by issues such as race, wealth, language, gun ownership and the enduring bitterness of the Civil War 140 years earlier.

In 2002 there was serious debate over whether the USA could hold together. Cooke declared: “I am not sure whether the United States is going to come out intact or not.” Who dreamed back then that the States in 2025, under the most divisive leader in its history, would be not only united but eyeing up Panama, Greenland and Canada?