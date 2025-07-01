North Shropshire MP presses Chancellor Rachel Reeves to improve public transport in rural areas

Helen Morgan said that boosting transport in rural areas would benefit local businesses and job-seekers while generating growth across the region.

Mrs Morgan has long campaigned for better and safer transport in North Shropshire to help people reach high streets, hospitals and job opportunities.

She proposed a new law which would ensure people in rural areas can access better bus services and has advocated for improved train links and improvements along key roads such as the A483 and A5.

Helen Morgan asked Rachel Reeves how she is going to improve public transport in rural areas. Photo: House of Commons

On Wednesday, June 25 Mrs Morgan used Treasury Questions in Parliament to press the Chancellor on her plans to improve rural transport.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Helen Morgan MP said: "Businesses and individuals in North Shropshire tell me that the single biggest factor holding back growth in our rural area is poor public transport.

“But Shropshire was poorly served by the bus service improvement plan and the spending review focused investment on city areas. Can the Chancellor tell us how she's going to improve public transport in rural areas to drive the growth that we so desperately need there?”

Responding, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "I thank the Honourable Lady for that question. We are increasing transport investment by 1.9 per cent in real terms after HS2 in every year of the spending review period.

“And we are extending the bus fare cap as well, which is particularly beneficial to rural areas.”