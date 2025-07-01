Murder investigation launched at Shropshire prison after inmate discovered dead in cell

West Mercia Police said the inmate was discovered at HMP Stoke Heath, near Market Drayton, at around 7.40am today (Tuesday, July 1).

The victim was in his 40s and a 26-year-old man - who is also an inmate - has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: “Around 7.40am we received a report from the prison that a man in his 40s was found deceased within his cell.

“Officers attended the prison, and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Superintendent Carl Moore said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life.

“An investigation has begun to establish the full circumstances of his death.

“I can confirm that the man arrested on suspicion of murder is also an inmate and he remains in custody”.