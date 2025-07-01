Charlotte Ann Ball will be allowed to keep Scooby as long as it wears a muzzle, is walked on a lead by an adult and is kept in secure conditions, after a hearing at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Dyfed Powys Police representative Nia Jones applied for the contingent destruction order for Scooby, an adult male dog, fawn in colour with a white chest blaze.

“This is a contingent destruction order,” said Ms Jones.

“It was unlawfully in possession of the respondent. But, she complied with everything required of her – the dog has been castrated, microchipped and insured.

“She was given a few deadlines but was a few days late, for example, in getting him castrated. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs can’t put him on an exemption list unless we get this paperwork.

“An expert met the defendant with the dog, to seize him. He was on a muzzle and a lead, and she had very good control of him.

“He is described as very well natured and lovely, he was commended by the kennels, where he was being kept, and she has been described as a fit and proper person. A cat even came past and he was calm.

“The force is very happy and content for us to return the dog to her, but we can’t do it without this order.”

Ball, 30, of Llwynpiod, Nant Glas agreed with the order and agreed to pay the £284 costs.

Simon Green, chairman of the magistrates, told Ball: “We are content to grant the order. It is good to hear you’re a responsible owner. We realise it was a clerical error.”

The order means Ms Ball must confirm registration of the dog onto the Exemption Register, must provide proof to Defra that Scooby has been neutered, microchipped and insured. The insurance must be submitted to Defra annually.

Scooby must be kept on a lead at all times by an appropriate person aged 18 years or over, he must be kept in secure conditions to prevent escape, must undergo a behavioural assessment, must wear a collar or tag that denotes its exemption status at all times while in public and notify DEFRA of address changes.