Hospice strengthens community ties through new interfaith partnership

Severn Hospice’s vision to offer specialist palliative and end-of-life care for local families living with incurable illness that is inclusive, respectful and reflective of the diverse local community aligns closely with the interfaith council’s own mission of bringing together representatives from different faith and cultural groups across the borough in friendship, cooperation and mutual respect.

The memorandum of understanding signed between the two charities cements a shared pledge to work collaboratively, particularly in engaging under-represented communities and to ensure hospice services are accessible and welcoming to all — regardless of faith, belief or background.

Heather Tudor, Severn Hospice CEO and Raj Mehta, Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council chair

Deb Wallace, community engagement lead nurse at Severn Hospice said: “We are truly happy to be working with the interfaith council to help ensure that our services are genuinely inclusive and welcoming to everyone.

“Signing this agreement marks the beginning of a meaningful partnership, grounded in mutual respect and shared commitment to inclusion.

“This collaboration will play a key role in supporting our efforts to better understand and reflect the diversity of the communities we serve. By working together, we can create environments where all individuals feel seen, heard and valued — ensuring that no one is left behind in the design and delivery of our services.”

Deb Wallace, Severn Hospice Community Engagement Lead Nurse and Herminder Uppal.

The interfaith council vision to keep the unity in community and its focus on serving, supporting, and caring for everyone in Telford and Wrekin strongly complements the hospice’s values.

Raj Mehta, chair of the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, said: "This memorandum of understanding solidifies a partnership that will significantly enhance the sense of unity across Telford and Wrekin. We are enthusiastic about our collaborative endeavours to ensure that every individual feels a sense of belonging and that diversity and inclusion are central to our missions, particularly given the vital work both our organisations undertake for those in greatest need."

"We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership that will not only yield mutual benefits for our respective charities but will also deliver a lasting positive impact on the wider community."

This latest partnership builds on Severn Hospice’s wider efforts to work with under-represented groups and to develop inclusive care models and outreach initiatives — from its work with veterans and people living with dementia to its engagement with LGBTQ+ communities.

The hospice hopes this new interfaith alliance will help extend its reach, build deeper relationships in the community and ensure its services continue to meet the spiritual, cultural and emotional needs of everyone who may need them.