Firefighters extinguish blaze caused by unattended BBQ on a picnic bench in Telford

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze in the open caused by an unattended BBQ in Telford.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ironbridge, Telford, just before 11pm yesterday (Monday, June 30). 

One fire engine was dispatched from Telford Central’s station. 

Two firefighters retrieve equipment from a fire engine
Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, firefighters found one disposable BBQ left unattended on a picnic bench. 

Crews used buckets of water to extinguish the fire. 

The incident was declared under control by 11:24pm. 

