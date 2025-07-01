Firefighters extinguish blaze caused by unattended BBQ on a picnic bench in Telford
Firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze in the open caused by an unattended BBQ in Telford.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ironbridge, Telford, just before 11pm yesterday (Monday, June 30).
One fire engine was dispatched from Telford Central’s station.
Upon arrival, firefighters found one disposable BBQ left unattended on a picnic bench.
Crews used buckets of water to extinguish the fire.
The incident was declared under control by 11:24pm.