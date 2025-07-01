Firefighters extinguish blaze caused by unattended BBQ on a picnic bench in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ironbridge, Telford, just before 11pm yesterday (Monday, June 30).

One fire engine was dispatched from Telford Central’s station.

Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, firefighters found one disposable BBQ left unattended on a picnic bench.

Crews used buckets of water to extinguish the fire.

The incident was declared under control by 11:24pm.